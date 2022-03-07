Union health secy reviews progress of AIIMS project in J-K

Health Union Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Monday visited the AIIMS in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district and reviewed the progress of the Rs 1,661 crore project.

Officials informed Bhushan that 45 per cent of civil and other infrastructure works were over and the rest is scheduled to be completed by April 2023.

The project includes a hospital building, medical college, hostels, residential quarters and other utilities, a spokesperson said.

The institute is being established at a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,661 crore, including Rs 1,452 crore for medical college and other infrastructure and Rs 209 crore for medical equipment and related material, he said.

Bhushan also visited the under-construction Ayush Block within the AIIMS project besides launching a plantation drive in the premises.

