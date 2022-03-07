Left Menu

WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care

These attacks took place between 24 Feb and 3 March. More reported incidents are currently in the process of being verified," it said via Twitter. "These attacks have led to at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:21 IST
WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Health Organization said on Monday at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine.

"As of 7 March, WHO has verified 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine. These attacks took place between 24 Feb and 3 March. More reported incidents are currently in the process of being verified," it said via Twitter.

"These attacks have led to at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries. At least 7 of those injured are health workers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022