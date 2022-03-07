WHO says at least nine killed in 16 attacks on Ukraine health care
The World Health Organization said on Monday at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine.
"As of 7 March, WHO has verified 16 attacks on health care in Ukraine. These attacks took place between 24 Feb and 3 March. More reported incidents are currently in the process of being verified," it said via Twitter.
"These attacks have led to at least 9 deaths and 16 injuries. At least 7 of those injured are health workers."
