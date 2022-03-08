Ukrainian officials said a Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine on Monday, killing at least 13 civilians, while talks between Kyiv and Moscow made little progress towards easing the conflict.

TALKS: *Negotiators make little progress Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy," Vladimir Medinsky said. Ukraine's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation.

A fourth round will take place very soon, Russia said, while the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday. *FLEEING CONFLICT As many as five million Ukrainians could flee the country if Russia's invasion continues, the EU's top diplomat said, while the United Nations' refugee agency said over 1.7 million have left so far.

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomats said. MARKETS: *Oil prices soar, shares tumble Oil prices hit 14-year highs after Washington said it was talking to European allies about banning imports of Russian oil. The Biden administration is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports into the United States without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. *Rouble trouble Russia's rouble tumbled to another record low in thin offshore trade with local markets closed until at least Wednesday. INTERNATIONAL REPERCUSSIONS: * China says friendship with Russia 'rock solid' While promising humanitarian aid to Ukraine, China's foreign minister hailed Beijing's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". IN RUSSIA: *'No war' protests in Russia Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group. QUOTES "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting Moscow's term "military operation." "It's like a disaster. The city is almost ruined and the district where I'm living (there are) no houses which were not bombed," said a young woman leaving Irpin with her children. "My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)