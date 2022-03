Wall Street fell sharply and the oil price surged as a ban on oil imports from Russia looked increasingly likely, with talks between Kyiv and Moscow making little progress towards easing the conflict. OIL IMPORT BANS? *Oil prices soar as U.S. says it may go alone on import ban Oil prices hit 14-year highs and Wall Street fell after Washington said it was talking to European allies about banning imports of Russian oil. But the Biden administration is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports into the United States without European participation, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Russia warned that such threats could lead to oil soaring to $300 per barrel, over double the current price. TALKS: *Negotiators make little progress Russian negotiators said they did not have positive developments to report following talks with Ukraine and warned not to expect the next round to bring a final result. The talks "are not easy," Vladimir Medinsky said.

Ukraine's negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said some small progress had been made on agreeing logistics for the evacuation of civilians, but no agreement was reached that significantly improves the broader situation. A fourth round will take place very soon, Russia said. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are expected to meet in Turkey on Thursday.

*FLEEING CONFLICT A Russian air strike hit a bread factory in northern Ukraine and killed at least 13 civilians, Ukrainian officials said. As many as 5 million Ukrainians could flee the country if Russia's invasion continues, the EU's top diplomat said, while the United Nations' refugee agency said over 1.7 million have left so far.

Speaking to a U.N. Security Council meeting, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths urged safe passage for civilians stuck in areas of active hostility. INTERNATIONAL REPERCUSSIONS: * China says friendship with Russia 'rock solid' While promising humanitarian aid to Ukraine, China's foreign minister hailed Beijing's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". IN RUSSIA: *'No war' protests in Russia Police detained 5,020 people at Russia-wide protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to an independent monitoring group. QUOTES "In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," said Pope Francis, rejecting Moscow's term "military operation." "It's like a disaster. The city is almost ruined and the district where I'm living (there are) no houses which were not bombed," said a young woman leaving Irpin with her children. "My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage after evacuating more than 200 children from the southwestern city. (Editing by Angus MacSwan and Rosalba O'Brien)

