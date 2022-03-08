Left Menu

Telangana coal mine mishap: Rescue efforts continue

Rescue operations continued on Tuesday at the underground coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in Peddapalli district, where four people are still trapped following an accident. Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining four people, including two officials.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 10:18 IST
Representattaive image Image Credit: ANI
Rescue operations continued on Tuesday at the underground coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd in Peddapalli district, where four people are still trapped following an accident. Efforts are underway to rescue the remaining four people, including two officials. The rescue team is manually removing the debris, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm on Monday when a portion of the roof of the mine collapsed during supporting work.

Seven people got trapped under the debris and subsequently three of them were rescued, they said adding those rescued were shifted to a hospital.

