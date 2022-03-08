Science News Roundup: Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients; Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients

Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems: failure to limit the ability of the virus to make copies of itself, or excessive inflammation and blood clotting.

Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

Omicron infections are contagious for at least 6 days

