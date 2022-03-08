Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana

A fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in northwest Delhi's Bawana on Tuesday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. According to a senior fire official, the factory is located in I-55, Sector-5, DSIDC Bawana Industrial Area.

The fire department received information regarding the fire at 7:47 am, he said. A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and around 100 staff have been deployed to control the blaze, officials added.

