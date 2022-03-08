Left Menu

Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana

A fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in north west Delhis Bawana on Tuesday, officials said. According to a senior fire official, the factory is located in I-55, Sector-5, DSIDC Bawana Industrial area.The fire department received information regarding the fire at 747 am, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:17 IST
Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a plastic granules factory in northwest Delhi's Bawana on Tuesday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. According to a senior fire official, the factory is located in I-55, Sector-5, DSIDC Bawana Industrial Area.

The fire department received information regarding the fire at 7:47 am, he said. A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and around 100 staff have been deployed to control the blaze, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022