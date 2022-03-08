Second wave of refugees from Ukraine will be more vulnerable, UNHCR head says

After the first wave of refugees from Ukraine there is likely to be a second wave consisting of more vulnerable refugees, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

"If the war continues we will start seeing people that have no resources and no connections," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi told a news conference.

"That will be a more complex situation to manage for European countries going forward, and there will need to be even more solidarity by everybody in Europe and beyond," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)