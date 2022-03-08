Fire at plastic factory in Delhi's Bawana; no casualty

In a first, the Delhi Fire Services used a drone for sizing up the fire after a blaze broke out at a plastic granules factory in northwest Delhi's Bawana on Tuesday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. According to a senior fire official, the factory is located in I-55, Sector-5, DSIDC Bawana Industrial Area. The fire department received information regarding the fire at 7:47 am, he said. A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site and around 100 staff deployed to control the blaze, officials said. Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said, ''This is the first time that we have used a drone for sizing up the fire and better coordination and utilization of the resources. During the COVID-19 wave, no such big incident of fire was reported. ''With the summers approaching, there will be an increase in fire-related incidents. The drones with installed cameras help firefighters in taking better control of the blaze,'' he said. The fire department said it currently has only one such drone which basically guides the firefighters to estimate the extent and area up to which the fire has spread and accordingly utilize their resources in the specific direction to control the blaze. The blaze at Bawana has been brought under control, they said. Meanwhile, the officials said information regarding another fire was received at 11.33 am. The fire broke out in a cardboard factory in Narela's Sector-3. The process of dousing the blaze is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)