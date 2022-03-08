World News Roundup: Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address British parliament; China says protects free speech within limits, welcomes Bachelet visit to Xinjiang in May and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy to address British parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers via videolink in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the first time a president of another country has addressed the main Westminster chamber. Zelenskiy, who has spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on several occasions since Russia invaded his country, has made a number of impassioned speeches to Western leaders in the last week, asking for supplies and military support.

China says protects free speech within limits, welcomes Bachelet visit to Xinjiang in May

Freedom of expression is protected in China but cannot be an excuse to put anyone above the law, a Chinese envoy to the U.N. said on Tuesday after the U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced concern at arrests and prison terms for critics there. Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the Human Rights Council: "Our people's freedom of expression is fully protected in our law. China is a country with rule of law. Freedom of expression can never be a pretext to make (put) anyone above the law."

Ukrainians stream over the borders as evacuations from besieged cities begin

Thousands more people fleeing fierce fighting in Ukraine streamed into central and eastern Europe on Tuesday amid renewed efforts to create safe evacuation routes from cities being bombarded by Russian forces. Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said.

Ukrainians flee some besieged areas through 'humanitarian corridors'

Ukrainian civilians began leaving two besieged areas on Tuesday after Russia opened "humanitarian corridors" for them, but Kyiv said Russian forces had shelled an evacuation route from the port city of Mariupol. Soon after residents began leaving the northeastern city of Sumy and the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv, foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko reported shelling near Mariupol.

Ukraine president says child died from dehydration in besieged Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday a child had died from dehydration in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol, which has had no water, power or heating supplies for days. "In 2022, from dehydration," Zelenskiy said in a video address, likening the humanitarian crisis linked to Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities to that created by the Nazi invasion during World War Two.

Changing tune, Italy's Salvini pledges to help refugees from Ukraine

Italian rightist politician Matteo Salvini, who has been among Russian President Vladimir Putin's main supporters in Western Europe, has pledged to help refugees fleeing Ukraine from the Russian invasion. His stance marked a U-turn from the anti-immigration positions that previously shaped his politics.

Ugandan leader's son leaves military, in move seen as preparing for presidency

The lieutenant general son of Uganda's president said on Tuesday he had retired from the military, in a move widely seen as preparing the ground for a potential run for the presidency in 2026. Critics of President Yoweri Museveni say Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been in the military for more than 20 years, was rushed through the ranks by his father. Many Ugandans believe Kainerugaba is being groomed to succeed Museveni.

Ukrainians escape besieged Sumy through corridor; refugee total tops 2 million

Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy on Tuesday, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia. Ukraine said a separate convoy of 30 buses was also headed to Mariupol to evacuate residents from that southern port, which has been encircled without food, water, power or heat and subjected to relentless bombardment for a week.

Iran puts second military satellite into orbit - Tasnim

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has successfully put a second military satellite, the Noor 2, into orbit, the state-media said on Tuesday. The announcement came as talks held in Vienna to revive an agreement restraining Iran's nuclear program have reached a critical stage.

Exclusive-U.N. climate chief: Ukraine crisis must not delay global action

As Patricia Espinosa prepares to step down as U.N. climate chief, she has a warning for the world: Russia's invasion of Ukraine must not distract leaders from the escalating climate crisis. Even as the war is causing "so much suffering", global warming remains the "most rapidly growing threat to human species on the planet", Espinosa told Reuters.

