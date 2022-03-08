Assam CM holds discussion with ADB Country Director on completion of projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met a delegation of Asian Development Bank, led by its Country Director Takeo Konishi and discussed matters related to the completion of ADB projects in the state.

Discussion were also held on ways to make Assam the gateway to ASEAN and the northeast as an economic corridor.

''Glad to share that a delegation of Asian Development Bank led by Country Director for India Mr Takeo Konishi called on me.

''We discussed matters pertaining to completion of ongoing ADB projects in Assam, and on ways to making Assam Gateway to ASEAN & NE as an economic corridor,'' Sarma tweeted.

He said discussions were also held on the proposed Skill University in Darrang district.

''We also discussed the proposed Skill University coming up in Darrang district and the steps to be taken for its early launch. ''ADB's engagement with Govt of Assam on several other projects that are on pipeline were also discussed,'' Sarma also tweeted.

