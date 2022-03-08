Left Menu

Maha: Faded paintings in Bibi ka Maqbara brought back to life with colours from Rajasthan

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:01 IST
Paintings spread over an area of 600 square metres in the renowned Bibi ka Maqbara in Aurangabad in Maharashtra that had faded over a period of time have been brought back to life with colours brought from Rajasthan, a senior Archaeological Survey of India official said on Tuesday.

The work of restoring these paintings was undertaken in four steps, with the initial brushing and cleaning being done delicately with the help of organic solvents, after which reintegration of gaps in the paintings was undertaken, followed by the application of fresh colors, the official said.

''The colours have been specially brought from Rajasthan as those found in that state don't have much impurities. The work began in August last year and ended in February. We have also cleaned the marble on the dome of the tomb as well as metal plates on the doors,'' Shrikant Misra, Deputy Superintending Archeological Chemist (Science Branch,West Zone) told PTI.

''We are also thinking of undertaking a detailed study related to dust and other environmental parameters and its impact on Bibi Ka Maqbara. The dust in the environment here ranged from 67 to 200 micro grams per cubic meter when checked in November last year, while permissible limit for the same is 70,'' he said.

