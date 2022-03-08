Left Menu

Guatemala evacuates residents from Volcano of Fire

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 08-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 20:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Guatemala

About 370 residents were evacuated from the slopes of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire on Tuesday as red-hot rock and ash flowed down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly 2018 eruption.

Guatemala's disaster agency said shelters had been opened for the evacuees in the nearby town of Escuintla.

The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high Volcano of Fire is one of the most active in Central America and an eruption in 2018 killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.

The biggest danger from the volcano are lahars, a mixture of ash, rock, mud and debris, that can bury entire towns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

