NASA experiment could set stage for future global quantum network

A NASA-funded experiment launching to the International Space Station later this year could allow quantum computers to communicate with each other regardless of where they are located.

The tiny experiment, dubbed Space Entanglement and Annealing QUantum Experiment or SEAQUE, will be hosted on the space station by the Bishop airlock, owned and operated by Nanoracks.

According to NASA, for quantum computers or quantum sensors to communicate with each other, they require a dedicated communications network. A key component of this network will be space "nodes" that can receive and transmit quantum data to and from the ground via free-space optical communications.

SEAQUE will test two communications technologies that could enable these orbiting nodes to securely connect quantum transmitters and receivers over great distances and to do that these space-based nodes will need to produce and detect pairs of entangled photons. Eventually, transmitting such photons to quantum computers on the ground could provide the foundation for quantum cloud computing, NASA says.

In addition, SEAQUE will test a technique to help space nodes "self-heal" from radiation damage.

"If you're building a global quantum network, connecting hundreds of quantum ground stations on different continents, you can't afford to have a person-in-the-loop keeping the sources at each of the nodes in optical alignment. A monolithic waveguide-based source like the one SEAQUE is going to fly will be a huge advance toward a scalable, global quantum information network," says Makan Mohageg, SEAQUE co-investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The tech demonstration is expected to launch no earlier than August 2022.