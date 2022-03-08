Gadkari to inaugurate underpass, lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,406 cr

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 1,406 crore and inaugurate a four-lane underpass on NH-48 in the national capital region.

The underpass meant for vehicles taking U-turn near Ambiance Mall in Gurugram, which has been built at a cost of about Rs 103 crore, will open on Wednesday (March 9).

The minister will also kick-start several other projects, including the construction and repair work of Dharuhera-Bhiwadi link road and flyovers at Kapriwas Chowk and Dwarkadhish Chowk, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Tuesday visited the site at Panchgaon Chowk to take stock of the preparations for the inauguration function.

