Rajnath Singh inaugurates park in southwest Delhi

Politics is meant for building the society and the nation, and not just for formation of the government, senior BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

''If the motive of politics limits around forming the government by any means then I think it looses its value and sense,'' he said, addressing a gathering during an event organised to inaugurate the Indraprastha Park in the Sagarpur area of southwest Delhi.

''Politics is meant for building the society and the nation, and not just formation of the government,'' he added.

Singh, along with leaders of the Delhi BJP, including its chief Adesh Gupta and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan, inaugurated the park.

The defence minister said he was informed that the park has been developed on a piece of land which was lying ignored and people used to throw garbage here.

''Parks are like lungs for any city, and we have to protect and expand them. Natural beauty is getting lost due to indiscriminate urbanisation and so, we have to protect parks and the nature,'' Singh said, lauding the SDMC's initiative to build the park.

He said the park would help people living the area in maintaining their health and fitness as it has a dedicated space for yoga.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the SDMC has done a ''remarkable job'' in developing the park.

''Parks have been developed and maintained remarkably well by the three MCDs across Delhi with the help of their limited resources,'' Gupta said.

According to SDMC officials, the park is spread over 3.26 acres and about 2,500 trees and 4,500 shrubs have been planted.

''To enhance the beauty of the park, nine wire figures for making topiary has been installed. A 477-metre-long walkway has also been constructed in the park. For illumination, 52 fancy lights and three high mast lights have been installed in the park,'' the civic body said in a statement.

For physical activity, an open gym and a yoga shelter has also been installed, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)