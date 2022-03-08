Women's Day: TN CM says women family heads will be beneficiaries in housing plan

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that from now on, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board's allotment of tenements would be in favour of women heads of families. Several events were held here to celebrate International Women's Day and addressing an event held by the DMK's women's wing, party president and Chief Minister Stalin said that under TNUHDB's housing schemes, the title deeds for houses would favour the woman head of the beneficiary family.

During the previous DMK regime led by late party patriarch, M Karunanidhi, allotment of houses in Samathuvapuram (equality village) were made favouring the woman member of the family, he recalled. A programme was also organised by the Airports Authority of India and it deputed an all-women workforce to run the air navigation services.

The main opposition party, AIADMK's top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami cut cakes and distributed it to women functionaries and party workers here.

Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and his wife Mamta Jiwal took part as special guests in an event organised by women police officers and personnel at the city police commissionerate. Cultural programmes were also held.

The regional headquarters of the Airports Authority of India here celebrated Women's Day with fanfare and by deploying an 'all-women workforce' in its Air Navigation Services (ANS).

An AAI release said a significant part of the total workforce at air navigation services, a very specialised area that requires constant upgradation of skills, comprises women across all ranks and age groups.

''This is measurable by the fact that the morning duties of ANS units in Chennai Air Traffic Services on 8 March are managed with an all-women workforce.'' The activities as part of the event demonstrated the self-confidence, pride and dignity of women employees, which was in line with the United Nations 2022 theme of 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow', the AAI said.

