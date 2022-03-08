Central govt announces proposed amendments to DDA's land pooling policy

It will soon be mandatory for an owner to pool in his land in a sector (land plot) where 70 per cent area has already been pooled by others as the central government announced proposed amendments to the DDA's land pooling policy on Tuesday.

It comes ahead of the municipal elections that are scheduled to be held in April. The move is aimed at ensuring time-bound development by resolving bottleneck in implementation of the policy.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh, flanked by DDA Vice Chairman Manish Gupta.

The policy states that agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.

The land pooling policy is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people.

Talking about amendments, Gupta said that to resolve the bottleneck, a two-pronged strategy has been worked out as a way forward for implementation of the policy.

''A major recommendation is that once the minimum threshold of 70 per cent voluntary land pool area is achieved in a sector, it will be obligatory for all landowners of the sector ( the balance 30 per cent), to mandatorily pool their land.

''Keeping in view that the proposed amendments will have to follow the due legislative process, which will take time, a second pronged strategy has also been worked out,'' he said.

The land pooling policy is based on public-private partnership towards proactively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner, and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels, Puri said at an event held by the DDA here in Rohini.

He inaugurated three air-conditioned community halls in Rohini, officials said.

The DDA said it will issue conditional notice for formation of consortium for the eligible sectors where 70 per cent land is pooled, stating that the consortium would ensure proper contiguity of all the partially participated khasras at the time of filing the implementation plan.

''Interacted with media fraternity. Apprised them of the resolution of residual difficulties faced in implementation of land pooling scheme in Delhi, removing bottlenecks in Development & Control norms for unauthorized colonies after extensive stakeholder consultations,'' Puri said in a tweet after the press conference.

The proposed amendments to the Delhi Development Act 1957 also state that there would be exemption from multiplicity of stamp duty and registration charges on deed of exchange on reconstitution and distribution of land parcel.

The DDA vice chairman said that transferable development right (TDR) is being introduced to construct or develop floor area to persons who have not been able to utilise permissible FAR on their own plots which can be transferred, exchanged, bought and sold.

''Now consortium will have to be a legal entity under the Companies Act / Co-operative Society Act, which can sue, or be sued, which will safeguard the interest of the landowners/member/stakeholders by providing them appropriate mechanism of representation and grievance redressal,'' the DDA said in a statement.

The statement said that a Land Pooling Officer or Urban Regeneration Officer will be designated to prepare a sector plan.

''For ensuring holistic, smart, sustainable strategy for planning and development of these sectors in land Pooling areas, the DDA has proposed certain modifications in the existing notified policy as Additional Development Control Norms (ADCs) which recognises the unique characteristics and varying potential for development of land pooling sectors,'' it stated.

It also stated that the norms proposed flexibility for innovative sector designs and are based on certain fundamental planning principles so as to create vibrant, people-centric, livable, smart and sustainable developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)