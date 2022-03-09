Left Menu

Delhi experiences sunny, clear morning; air quality 'moderate'

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the daytime. The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy sky has been forecast.The citys air quality was recorded in the moderate category.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 10:56 IST
Delhi experiences sunny, clear morning; air quality 'moderate'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Delhi woke up to a sunny and clear morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 14.2 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 78 per cent. The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the daytime. The maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, and a partly cloudy sky has been forecast.

The city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) read 149 at 8 am, as per the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The IMD has predicted a rise in the maximum temperature in the coming days. It is likely to climb up to about 32 degrees Celsius on March 13 and further to 34 degrees Celsius a day later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022