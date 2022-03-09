Left Menu

Air alert declared in Kyiv as fighting continues

Everyone immediately to shelters, regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.Nearly two weeks into the invasion, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraines coastline. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas including around Kyiv, the capital, by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 10:59 IST
Air alert declared in Kyiv as fighting continues
  Ukraine

An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.

"Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters," regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.

Nearly two weeks into the invasion, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine's coastline. The city of Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the encircled city of 430,000.

For days, as Moscow's forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting.

Across the country, thousands of people are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.

