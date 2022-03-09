Left Menu

Scientists developing device to detect reactive oxygen species on Moon and Mars

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), areas of highly oxidising material could be sufficiently reactive that they would produce chemical burns on astronauts' unprotected skin or lungs.

A team of Greek scientists is developing a device to detect 'reactive oxygen species' on Moon and Mars and to extract oxygen from them to keep astronauts breathing indefinitely.

Reactive oxygen species may originate from metal salts of superoxides, peroxides or perchlorates – the latter of which was indeed detected by NASA's Mars Phoenix lander in the Martian Arctic in 2008, says Prof. Christos Georgiou of the Biology Department at the University of Patras.

"Charting such highly reactive species will be important for Martian and lunar settlers, not only because their presence will be inimical to human settlement and crop growth but also because they will erase any trace of possible Martian bio-fossils, so these areas can be ruled out of the search for life on Mars.

Supported by ESA, the project includes the initial design of a large scale reactor device to periodically extract oxygen from the soil, referred to as oxygen farming. The team estimates that a 1.2 hectare (3 acre) area would yield enough oxygen to keep a single astronaut alive.

"We certainly see the potential for a terrestrial spin-off as well; with these harmful reactive oxygen species widespread on Earth, the potential is there for a very good tool for commercialisation," says Dr Ioannis Markopoulos, heading the 01 Mechatronics company, planning to produce a prototype detector.

More information can be found here.

