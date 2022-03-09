Science News Roundup: COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss - study; Primordial octopus was up in arms - 10 instead of eight and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

COVID-19 can cause brain shrinkage, memory loss - study

COVID-19 can cause the brain to shrink, reduce grey matter in the regions that control emotion and memory, and damage areas that control the sense of smell, an Oxford University study have found. The scientists said that the effects were even seen in people who had not been hospitalized with COVID and whether the impact could be partially reversed or if they would persist in the long term needed further investigation.

Primordial octopus was up in arms - 10 instead of eight

For the roughly 300 known octopus species dwelling in the world's oceans, having eight arms is a defining characteristic. But that is not the way it started. Scientists said on Tuesday a fossil unearthed in central Montana of a species named Syllipsimopodi bideni represents the oldest-known relative of today's octopuses and boasts 10 arms, with two twice as long as the other eight. The fossil, so well preserved that it reveals two parallel rows of suckers up and down each arm, dates to about 328 million years ago.

Scientists identify new gene differences in severe COVID patients

Scientists have pinpointed 16 new genetic variants in people who developed severe COVID-19 in a large study published on Monday that could help researchers develop treatments for very sick patients. The results suggest that people with severe COVID have genes that predispose them to one of two problems: failure to limit the ability of the virus to make copies of itself, or excessive inflammation and blood clotting.

Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron infections are contagious for at least 6 days

