Chhhattisgarh CM presents over Rs 1 lakh crore budget; govt to bring back old pension scheme

Keeping the existing tax rates unchanged, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday presented Rs 1,04,000 crore annual budget for 2022-23 in the state legislative assembly, and announced to reinstate the old pension scheme for the state government staffers and to double the yearly MLA local area development fund.

He also announced exemption of examination fees for the applicants, who are domicile of the state, in all professional exams conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board and the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

Of the total allocations in the budget, 37 per cent provision is for the social sector, 40 per cent for the economic sector and 23 per cent for the general service sector.

Baghel carried the budget documents in a briefcase made of cow dung mixed with maida wood powder and guar gum, a government official said. ''I am fortunate that in the 75th anniversary year of India's Independence, I am presenting this budget of my government. I am satisfied that during the last three years, our government has taken meaningful steps towards fulfilling the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, the hero of the freedom movement...,'' Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio, said.

''We have done what we had said about our heritage and development plans, as a result of which, new employment opportunities have been created in rural and forest areas. We have been successful in establishing a new village-centric economy. This Chhattisgarh model of development has got recognition at the national level,'' he added.

Initiating a new chapter of development in (tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit) Bastar region, out of classified 'orange' forest zone, 30,439 hectares of land has been reconverted under the revenue head. The step would facilitate easy availability of land for setting up of new industries, construction of government buildings, development of road and rail routes and other activities, he added.

Taking into consideration the age-old demand of the government officers and employees of the state, the old pension scheme will be restored in place of the New Pension Scheme (NPS - which was introduced in 2004), he added. To realise the dream of 'Suraji' (good governance) village, gauthans (the places in villages where livestock are kept in day time) will be developed as Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Parks, for which a provision of Rs 600 crore has been made, he said.

The financial assistance under the Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per annum from the next year, he added.

For carrying out development activities through public representatives, the funds allocated to MLAs, Zila and Janpad panchayat representatives for the purpose will be increased. The MLA fund will be increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore, for which a provision of Rs 364 crore has been made, he said.

Besides, the honorarium and allowance of representatives of panchayat bodies- Jila Panchayat, Janpad Panchayat, gram panchayat will be increased, he added. The CM announced that sand mines will be operated by village panchayats in notified areas in a bid to empower such panchayats and make them self-reliant.

Mines could not be operated in panchayat areas without permission of the concerned village panchayat, he added.

A provision of Rs 450 crore has been made for 'Mor Zameen Mor Makaan' and 'Mor Makaan Mor Chinhari' schemes to provide housing to families in urban areas living below the poverty line, he said.

Baghel said a new cadre named 'District Strike Force' (DSF) will be constituted to provide benefits of salary allowances and promotions to assistant constables posted in Bastar division.

Provision of Rs 2.83 crore has been made to set up Mallakhamb (a traditional sport) Academy in Narayanpur district, he said.

State-level Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau and Vigilance and Grievance Cell will be constituted for prevention of human trafficking, he added.

He also announced to constitute a 'Karavardhan Cell' under the state finance department to seek suggestions on augmentation of revenue, he said.

The net expenditure after deduction of repayment of loans and of recoveries from gross expenditure is estimated at 1,04,000 crores in the years 2022-2023. The revenue expenditure is 88,372 crores and the capital expenditure is 15,241 crores, which is 14.6 percent of the total expenditure, he said. The Budget Estimate of total receipts in the year 2022-23 is Rs 1,04,000 crore, which is 7 per cent more than the estimated budget receipts of the previous fiscal. Out of the total receipts, the state's revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 44,500 crore, the receipts from the Centre are estimated at Rs 44,573 crore and the capital receipts are estimated at Rs 14,927 crore.

The gross fiscal deficit of the state is estimated at Rs 14,600 crore, which is 3.3 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). Total Revenue surplus of Rs 702 crore is estimated in the year 2022-23, he said.

There is no new tax proposal for 2022-23, he added.

