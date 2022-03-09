Left Menu

Strict action to be taken if found illegally filling up water-bodies: Bengal minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:23 IST
Strict action to be taken if found illegally filling up water-bodies: Bengal minister
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said conservation of water-bodies is part of national duty and illegal filling up of these would be dealt with strictly.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA of Alipurduar Suman Kanjilal in the assembly on the actions taken by the urban development department to prevent fill-up of water-bodies in the north Bengal town, Hakim asked him to lodge an FIR with the local police station.

The minister also asked him to forward a copy of the complaint to him.

''It is our national duty to protect water-bodies for the sake of maintaining ecological balance,'' Hakim said.

Illegal filling up of water bodies in the state will be dealt with strictly, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022