Strict action to be taken if found illegally filling up water-bodies: Bengal minister

West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said conservation of water-bodies is part of national duty and illegal filling up of these would be dealt with strictly.

Replying to a question of BJP MLA of Alipurduar Suman Kanjilal in the assembly on the actions taken by the urban development department to prevent fill-up of water-bodies in the north Bengal town, Hakim asked him to lodge an FIR with the local police station.

The minister also asked him to forward a copy of the complaint to him.

''It is our national duty to protect water-bodies for the sake of maintaining ecological balance,'' Hakim said.

Illegal filling up of water bodies in the state will be dealt with strictly, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)