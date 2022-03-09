Seychelles, Indonesia detain Indian fishermen for poaching

Authorities of Seychelles and Indonesia have detained 33 and 8 fishermen respectively, hailing from Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala for illegal fishing, official sources here said on Wednesday.

In 3 mechanised fishing boats registered in Tamil Nadu, 33 crew members had ventured for fishing from Kochi on February 22 and they were detained on March 7 by Seychelles' authorities, official sources here told PTI. Of the 33, one of them reportedly belongs to Thiruvananthapuram, about 70 km from here. Similarly, in an Andaman registered boat, 8 fishermen (5 of them belonged to Kanyakumari and the rest hailed from Thiruvananthapuram) had set sail for fishing days ago and have been arrested by Indonesian authorities for fishing off an island, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)