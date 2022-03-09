Himachal CM lays foundation stone of double lane Dhalli tunnel on Shimla-Kufri road

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the double lane Dhalli tunnel on the Shimla-Kufri road.

Thakur said the state government is committed to maintain the old glory of Shimla and the 'Shimla Smart City Project' was being executed vigorously to benefit the people.

The old tunnel was constructed 170 years ago in 1852, he said, adding that the new 147-metre tunnel would provide much needed relief to commuters.

Shimla town has grown and expanded manifold, thus it was important to take steps for effective traffic management, he said.

The present state government is ensuring that all work under the smart city project is executed at a fast pace, he added.

The smart city project was started in 2016 but gained momentum during the tenure of the present government, Thakur claimed.

The Congress was in power in Himachal Pradesh in 2016. According to Thakur, the Rs 70 crore water supply scheme for Shimla was completed in record time to solve the town's water crisis while another Rs 1,813 crore water supply project is currently being executed which would solve Shimla's water problem for the next 100 years.

Meanwhile, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the new tunnel would help in the smooth plying of vehicles on the national highway.

