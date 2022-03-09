Left Menu

Mumbai top cop asks builders not to carry out construction activity after 10 pm to curb noise pollution

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday held a meeting with over a dozen prominent builders in the city, during which he asked them not to carry out any construction activity in the city after 10 pm to rein in noise pollution, an official said.People should not face problems due to the construction work.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:23 IST
Mumbai top cop asks builders not to carry out construction activity after 10 pm to curb noise pollution
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday held a meeting with over a dozen prominent builders in the city, during which he asked them not to carry out any construction activity in the city after 10 pm to rein in noise pollution, an official said.

People should not face problems due to the construction work. Therefore, the developers should install acoustic barrier sheets at their sites, Pandey told the builders during the meeting. The police commissioner also asked the builders not to give traffic police-like dresses to the security personnel and such guards should remain posted at construction site and should not come on road, the official said. The developers should install boards of work timing and duration at the construction site, he said.

After taking the charge as new police chief of the metropolis, Pandey asked builders and construction contractors to rein in noise pollution and provide relief to the people of the city. A few days back, addressing people via a Facebook Live session, Pandey had said that construction activity was important but at the same time, citizens should get at least a noise-free Sunday or noise-free nights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022