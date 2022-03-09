Mumbai top cop asks builders not to carry out construction activity after 10 pm to curb noise pollution

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday held a meeting with over a dozen prominent builders in the city, during which he asked them not to carry out any construction activity in the city after 10 pm to rein in noise pollution, an official said.

People should not face problems due to the construction work. Therefore, the developers should install acoustic barrier sheets at their sites, Pandey told the builders during the meeting. The police commissioner also asked the builders not to give traffic police-like dresses to the security personnel and such guards should remain posted at construction site and should not come on road, the official said. The developers should install boards of work timing and duration at the construction site, he said.

After taking the charge as new police chief of the metropolis, Pandey asked builders and construction contractors to rein in noise pollution and provide relief to the people of the city. A few days back, addressing people via a Facebook Live session, Pandey had said that construction activity was important but at the same time, citizens should get at least a noise-free Sunday or noise-free nights.

