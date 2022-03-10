Left Menu

BMW recalling 1.03 mln vehicles worldwide on engine fire risk

It supersedes and expands BMW's recalls in 2017 and 2019 that involved 740,000 and 184,000 U.S. vehicles, respectively. Many vehicles repaired under the prior recalls will need a new fix, which is currently being developed, BMW said, adding that the remedy and sufficient inventory of parts are expected by mid-2022.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 00:35 IST
BMW recalling 1.03 mln vehicles worldwide on engine fire risk
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

BMW will recall 1.03 million worldwide over potential fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third recall over the issue since 2017. The new recall involves numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3 Series, X3, 5 Series, X5 and Z4 models, because the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) may short-circuit and in extremely rare cases could increase the risk of a fire.

The new recall includes 917,106 vehicles in the United States, 98,000 in Canada, and 18,000 in South Korea, BMW said. It supersedes and expands BMW's recalls in 2017 and 2019 that involved 740,000 and 184,000 U.S. vehicles, respectively.

Many vehicles repaired under the prior recalls will need a new fix, which is currently being developed, BMW said, adding that the remedy and sufficient inventory of parts are expected by mid-2022. BMW said some vehicles previously recalled are not covered by the new recall because they were produced with an improved PCV valve heater design.

The new recall was prompted by a series of fire reports in BMW vehicles previously recalled that had been repaired. BMW said its investigation showed supplier production issues could lead to PCV valve heater damage in the field. The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the latest recall.

It said owners do not need to stop driving pending the recall fix, but should stop driving if they see smoke from the area near the engine compartment, or smell smoke or a plastic burning odor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022