Weight Loss Mission Impossible Accomplished At Laparo Obeso Centre

PUNE, India, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loss of 50 kgs in just 20 days, saves Mrs Khan. Fastest weight loss so far reported anywhere in literature, a rare case reported for the first time in India. Mrs S Khan, a 44-year-old female who had severe swelling all over her body, would get so breathless that she could neither walk nor talk. She had taken treatment from various doctors, but it went in vain. Weighing a whopping 163 kgs and a BMI of 67.3kg/m2, the skin around her abdomen and thighs had become extremely thick, due to the excess fluid inside.

''I had difficulty standing up and needed support to get up and walk or stand. To add to my woes, I was detected with uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism for 18-20 years. The heaviness in my body along with water retention was so high that it led to the thickening and hardening of the skin which felt hard like a bone. All of this made me feel that I could never live a normal life ever again,'' said Mrs Khan.

She came for Laparoscopic Bariatric surgery to Dr Shashank Shah at Laparo Obeso Centre and was advised admission and investigations. She was investigated on 17th January 2022 and was admitted for pre-operative preparation. All her investigations including her kidney function were normal. But purely due to obesity she had a condition of fluid retention.

She was prepared and surgery was planned for 27th January 2022 before, which she lost 27 kgs in the preparation period itself which was of 10 days. Post-surgery when she came for a follow up on the 10th day, she had lost another 23 kgs. Her total weight loss in JUST 20 DAYS was a mammoth 50 kgs.

This case will be submitted to the Limca Book of Records as it could probably make a world record.

''With this humongous weight loss, I am not only enjoying life and daily activities but can walk easily without support. I can talk and socialise. I could not walk even a few steps, and am now able to walk 30 minutes at a stretch as well as climb up and down the stairs,'' added Mrs Khan.

Obesity can lead to fluid retention due to the following reasons: 1. Kidney Disease and Obesity - Obesity can alter the Renin-Angiotensin system of the kidneys and induce fluid retention 2. Imbalance of Peripheral hormones like in the case of PCOD 3. Central obesity and prolonged immobility leads to accumulation of blood in the veins of lower limbs 4. Obesity can also lead to excess load on the heart and can even lead to heart failure which may not be diagnosed on an echo-cardiogram and can also lead to fluid retention ''In the last 20 years of my bariatric practice, I have treated several patients over 250 kgs and a few even more than 300 kgs but never witnessed such rapid weight loss. Mrs Khan's body was probably waiting for the most appropriate intervention and when she was given it, it transformed her like magic,'' quoted Dr Shah.

About Laparo Obeso Centre: LOC Healthcare is the first private hospital in western India to get NABH certification even for metabolic and bariatric surgery. In addition to being certified as OSSI centre of Excellence for Bariatric Surgery LOC holds many other accolades, especially for the highest weight loss after bariatric surgery namely Limca Book of Records, India Book of Records and World Book of Records for successful bariatric surgery on a 300kg lady with a loss of 215kgs at the end of 4 years.

