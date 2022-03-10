India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup: Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the women's World Cup match between India and New Zealand here on Thursday.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates run out (Pooja Vastrakar) 5 Sophie Devine c Richa Ghosh b Pooja Vastrakar 35 Amelia Kerr lbw b Gayakwad 50 Amy Satterthwaite c Mithali b Pooja Vastrakar 75 Maddy Green c Smriti Mandhana b Deepti Sharma 27 Katey Martin b Goswami 41 Hayley Jensen b Gayakwad 1 Lea Tahuhu b Pooja Vastrakar 1 Jess Kerr b Pooja Vastrakar 0 Frances Mackay not out 13 Hannah Rowe not out 2 Extras: (B-1, LB-5, W-3, NB-1) 10 Total: (For 9 wickets in 50 Overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-54, 3-121, 4-175, 5-224, 6-233, 7-240, 8-240, 9-255.

Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 9-1-41-1, Meghna Singh 8-0-49-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-46-2, Pooja Vastrakar 10-0-34-4, Deepti Sharma 8-0-52-1, Sneh Rana 5-0-32 0.

