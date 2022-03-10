Left Menu

Adityanath leading from Gorakhpur seat

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 10:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was leading from Gorakhpur Urban seat by about 4,000 votes on Thursday, according to poll trends available.

After the initial round of counting, Adityanath secured 5,540 votes while his nearest rival SP's Subhawati Shukla got 1076 votes, according to the EC. Chandra Shekhar of the Azad Samaj Praty got only 133 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

