Iran's nuclear deal cannot limit Tehran's missile programme - Nour news

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:11 IST
A revived nuclear deal cannot limit Tehran's pursuit of its missile and space programmes, said Nour news, which is affiliated with a top security body.

Iran is not willing to negotiate on its defense capabilities and regional policies, Nour news added in a tweet.

