Iran's nuclear deal cannot limit Tehran's missile programme - Nour news
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:11 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
A revived nuclear deal cannot limit Tehran's pursuit of its missile and space programmes, said Nour news, which is affiliated with a top security body.
Iran is not willing to negotiate on its defense capabilities and regional policies, Nour news added in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement