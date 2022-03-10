Left Menu

Ukraine ambassador calls on Berlin to launch "Airlift 2.0"

"We need an Airlift 2.0, just on the land route this time," RBB24 cited Andriy Melnyk, Kyiv's ambassador to Germany, as telling the Berlin House of Representatives. He said that many Ukrainians now feel just as the Germans did in 1948, as Russia's war in Ukraine enters a third week.

Berlin should launch an "Airlift 2.0" to supply food and vital supplies to people in war-torn Ukraine, the country's ambassador to Germany said on Thursday, according to news outlet RBB24. Berlin became a symbol of the Cold War confrontation between East and West after World War Two, when its western part became a besieged and isolated exclave of democratic West Germany deep inside Soviet-backed East Germany's territory.

In 1948, western allies responded to a Soviet blockade of the city's three western sectors with a huge airlift of supplies. "We need an Airlift 2.0, just on the land route this time," RBB24 cited Andriy Melnyk, Kyiv's ambassador to Germany, as telling the Berlin House of Representatives.

He said that many Ukrainians now feel just as the Germans did in 1948, as Russia's war in Ukraine enters a third week.

