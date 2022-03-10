Left Menu

Three rhinos translocated from CWRC to Assam State Zoo

The process of translocating the rhinos a male and two females, began from CWRC under Panbari area of the Park on Thursday morning and the trio were on their way to Guwahati, Eastern Assam Wildlife EAWLs Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi told PTI.

Three rhinos have been translocated from the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga National Park to the Assam State Zoo here on Thursday, officials said. The process of translocating the rhinos a male and two females, began from CWRC under Panbari area of the Park on Thursday morning and the trio were on their way to Guwahati, Eastern Assam Wildlife (EAWL)'s Divisional Forest Officer Ramesh Gogoi told PTI. The entire process was completed smoothly and the trio was expected to reach their destination late tonight, he added. The rhinos, aged between two to three years, were injured and brought to the CWRC in 2019 and 2020 where they underwent treatment and were completely cured, CWRC head Rathin Barman told PTI. Special wooden boxes were made for each of the three rhinos and they were transported in separate vehicles, he added. A separate enclosure has been created for the rhinos at the Assam State Zoo where they will be kept for a month in isolation before the visitors can see them, DFO (Zoo) Ashwini Kumar told PTI. On their arrival, veterinary officers will check the health of the translocated rhinos and their condition will be regularly monitored, he said. Earlier, 20 hand raised rhinos were translocated from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park by CWRC team jointly with Assam Forest Department. The rehabilitated rhinos gave birth to eleven (11) newborn rhino calves in Manas National Park. The CWRC is a jointly run wildlife care facility of Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and the state forest department, supported by international partner International Fund for Animal Welfare(IFAW) and was started at Panbari area of the Park in 2002.

