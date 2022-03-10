La Nina conditions to prevail through summer- U.S. forecaster
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:39 IST
There is a 53% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere summer, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.
The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
