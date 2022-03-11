Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 01:14 IST
Russian advance in Ukraine slowed by using forces to encircle cities -UK intelligence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia is committing an increasing number of its forces to encircling key cities in Ukraine, slowing its advance through the country, Britain's defence ministry said on Thursday.

"Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian forces are committing an increased number of their deployed forces to encircle key cities. This will reduce the number of forces available to continue their advance and will further slow Russian progress," the ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

The defence ministry also said protests against Russian occupation have been reported throughout the week in Russian-held cities, with 400 protestors reportedly detained by Russian forces in Kherson on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

