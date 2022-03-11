Left Menu

NASA astronauts to conduct two spacewalks this month to upgrade space station

Updated: 11-03-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 10:11 IST
NASA astronauts to conduct two spacewalks this month to upgrade space station
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NASA)

The Expedition 66 crew members aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are gearing up for two spacewalks - Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 23 - to continue upgrades to the orbiting laboratory.

On Tuesday, March 15, NASA Flight Engineers Kayla Barron and Raja Chari will conduct a spacewalk, designated U.S. EVA 79, assembling and installing modification kits required for upcoming solar array upgrades. The duo will install brackets and struts to support the future installation of an ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA). The spacewalk, which will begin around 8:05, will be the second of Barron's career and the first for Chari.

While astronauts for the March 23 spacewalk, which will begin around 8:50 a.m, have not been confirmed yet, the pair will install hoses on a Radiator Beam Valve Module that routes ammonia through the station's heat-rejecting radiators to keep systems at the proper temperature.

According to NASA, the crew members will also install a power and data cable on the Columbus module's Bartolomeo science platform, replace an external camera on the station's truss, and conduct other upgrades to station hardware.

Live overage for the March 15 spacewalk will begin at 6:30 a.m. and at 7:30 a.m. for the March 23 spacewalk. Both spacewalks will last approximately 6 hours, 30 minutes and you can watch the spacewalks live on NASA Television, the agency's website, as well as the NASA app.

The upcoming spacewalks will be discussed by NASA during a news conference at 2 p.m. EDT Monday, March 14.

