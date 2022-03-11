Russian strikes hit western Ukraine far from main offensive
PTI | Mariupol | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:29 IST
Local authorities say Russian strikes hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia's main attack targets elsewhere in Ukraine.
The mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk, Ruslan Martsinkiv, ordered residents in the neighbouring areas to head to shelters after an air raid alert. The mayor of Lutsk also announced an airstrike near the airport.
The strikes were far to the west from the main Russian offensive and could indicate a new direction of the war.
