EU must find collective budget response to Ukraine crisis -Italy

The European Union must revise its economic rules and come up with a collective response to help the bloc tackle an array of challenges, including the crisis in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. "There is a conviction that the (European) Commission must temporarily revisit the rules that have accompanied us in recent years," he said.

The European Union must revise its economic rules and come up with a collective response to help the bloc tackle an array of challenges, including the crisis in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday. Draghi said Europe faced mammoth costs tied to defence, climate change and energy transition.

"We have to find a compromise on where to find the resources, because there is no room in the national budget. We need a European response," Draghi told reporters at the end of a two-day informal EU summit in France. "There is a conviction that the (European) Commission must temporarily revisit the rules that have accompanied us in recent years," he said.

