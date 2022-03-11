Left Menu

JNPT to invest Rs 4,300 cr under PM Gati Shakti project

The nations largest container port JNPT on Friday said it will invest around Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project to develop the second phase of the fourth terminal and an SEZ. The proposed investments include Rs 3,196 crore to build the second phase of the fourth container terminal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:42 IST
JNPT to invest Rs 4,300 cr under PM Gati Shakti project
The nation's largest container port JNPT on Friday said it will invest around Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project to develop the second phase of the fourth terminal and an SEZ. Addressing the media here, port trust chairman Sanjay Sethi said these projects will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Gati Shakti project, given the critical role that JNPT plays in the Exim trade. The proposed investments include Rs 3,196 crore to build the second phase of the fourth container terminal. The first phase was completed in December 2018, building a 30 mtpa terminal at an investment of Rs 4,719 crore. Sethi said the proposed SEZ will attract Rs 565 crore to develop the basic infrastructure facilities.

