Left Menu

Nike stores remain open in Russia, over a week after closure announcement

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:30 IST
Nike stores remain open in Russia, over a week after closure announcement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Many Nike stores throughout Russia were open on Friday afternoon, according to checks made by Reuters, more than a week after the world's biggest sports retailer said it was temporarily closing down all its shops in the country.

At one of six Moscow stores Reuters reached by phone, an employee said: "We don't have information yet, but I think the store will be open for at least, like, for a month." Nike said on March 3 that it would suspend operations at all its stores in Russia, joining several Western brands that did so in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Nike has roughly 100 stores in the Russian Federation, according to the store directory on its website, which showed that all of them were "open".

A Nike employee at the retailer's corporate offices in Russia told Reuters that many of its stores remained open. The employee said, however, that "Nike Factory Stores" had been temporarily shut. Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike did not respond to requests for comment.

Days prior to its announcement that stores would temporarily close, Nike made merchandise purchases on its website and app unavailable in Russia and directed its customers in the country to brick-and-mortar stores instead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022