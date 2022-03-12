Mercury on rise, ensure dedicated beds for heatstroke patients in hospitals: Health Dept

In view of the rising mercury, the Jharkhand health department has directed all districts to ensure dedicated beds for heatstroke patients in hospitals and follow standard treatment protocol for rapid assessment of suspected heat-related illness.

For the past one week, the maximum temperature has been on rise across Jharkhand.

Capital Ranchi has witnessed a rise of about two degree Celsius in maximum temperature in past one week. Ranchi's maximum was recorded at 31.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was at 29.6 degrees Celsius on March 6.

Officer in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI that the weather would remain dry this week.

''Maximum temperature would now increase gradually. It may be observed normal to above normal over most parts of the state, which may fall in the range of 32 to 37 degree Celsius, till March 24,'' he said.

In a detailed guideline for prevention and treatment of heat-related diseases, the health department said that daily reports by health institutions of all the districts under heat radiation illness (HRI) surveillance are important so that health complications caused by heatwave can be identified and treated in time, an official release said.

Civil surgeons of all the districts have been asked to form rapid response teams at district and block level for emergency calls and make adequate arrangements for staff, bed, oral rehydration solution (ORS), essential medicine and equipment at district and community health centres.

Besides, arrangements should be made for outreach clinics for vulnerable population, the release said.

According to experts, the main cause of heatstroke is the loss of water and minerals, mainly salt in the body due to prolonged exposure to strong sunlight and heat.

The civil surgeons have also been asked to ensure adequate arrangements for the treatment of children, old people, pregnant women and seriously ill persons suffering from extreme heat.

The health department also emphasized upon an awareness campaign to reduce the number of heat related cases and ask people to avoid consumption of intoxicants, alcohol, tea, coffee, high protein foods and carbonated soft drinks.

Citizens have also been advised to wear light loose-fitting clothes, use sunglasses, umbrella, cap and shoes when going outside in scorching sun.

