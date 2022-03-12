Marwari horse show kicked off in Jodhpur with 2,000 studs

Over 2,000 Marwari horses, a native breed of Rajasthan, congregated in Jodhpur from across country for the two-day Marwari Horse Show, which was kicked off on Saturday. The show was inaugurated by Gaj Singh II, the erstwhile ruler and patron of the All India Marwari Horse Society. The event has been organised jointly by the Marwari Horse Society and the Marwari Horse Stud Book Registration Society of India.

This is the seventh edition of the show since 2013.

The show was initiated with a view to preserve and promote the breed of the horse, which is native to western Rajasthan and is known worldwide for its agility and elegance. Jagjeet Singh, Secretary of the society, said that the objective of the event is to maintain the identity and quality of the Marwari breed. “Horses registered in the stud book from all across the country will be participating in the show over the weekend, and will participate in activities and competitions,” Singh said.

Over 2,000 horse owners have got their horses registered for the event from different states for the event being held at the Polo Ground.

Only registered horses have been allowed to take part in the activities and competitions. The show has emerged as a major event to have such a large and unique gathering of Marwari horses, also known as Malani horse.

A breeder and expert judge of the breed, Gajendra Pal Singh said that the stud book society has paved the way for the identification of the breed from across the country.

He said the show has been instrumental in bringing these horses at one place and giving their owners an opportunity to share insights for the promotion of this rare breed. “Due to these efforts, we have been able to establish the identity and charm of this breed on a global scale. This has resulted in recognition of the breed world over causing a massive surge in their demand in the foreign countries,” Singh said. The event could not be scheduled in 2018 and 2019 due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)