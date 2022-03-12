Major fire in city

A major fire broke out at a tannery in Tangra area of the city on Saturday evening and five fire tenders were pressed to douse the towering flames, a senior official of the fire department said.

The fire broke out at around 6.30 PM at a building, used as a tannery on 3 Maher Ali Lane in the congested area and it is not yet known whether any person is caught inside, he said.

''The cause of the fire is not yet known. Our fire personnel are working on a war footing to douse it,'' the official said. Locals alleged that fire tenders were late in reaching the area and led to the spread of the blaze in the structure.

