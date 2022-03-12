Left Menu

Major fire in city

A major fire broke out at a tannery in Tangra area of the city on Saturday evening and five fire tenders were pressed to douse the towering flames, a senior official of the fire department said.The fire broke out at around 6.30 PM at a building, used as a tannery on 3 Maher Ali Lane in the congested area and it is not yet known whether any person is caught inside, he said.The cause of the fire is not yet known.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

''The cause of the fire is not yet known. Our fire personnel are working on a war footing to douse it,'' the official said. Locals alleged that fire tenders were late in reaching the area and led to the spread of the blaze in the structure.

