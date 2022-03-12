BRO DG reviews progress of strategic projects in Assam, Arunachal

Border Roads Organisation Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry on Saturday reviewed progress of strategic projects in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which are nearing completion, an official release said.

He visited the site of Project Vartak in Assam's Tezpur. The BRO chief also carried out a recce of the site of a rail-cum-highway tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.

Project Vartak chief engineer Brig Harish Kumar accompanied the DG and briefed him on details of the underwater tunnel, the release said.

The DG also assessed various ongoing infrastructure projects in Sonitpur of Assam and Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was also informed about all works on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road that will be completed by September, the release said. Lieutenant General Chaudhry also reviewed progress of the strategically important Nechiphu and Sela tunnels being constructed on the BCT road.

''These tunnels will be opened for use by the public by September or October,'' it said. Chaudhry directed officials to ensure high quality for the construction of these tunnels and maintain the timeline for completion of the projects.

The DG also inaugurated a ''testing van'' comprising all the latest instruments for checking quality of roads, bridges and tunnelling works.

Lt Gen Chaudhry visited the Eastern Base Workshop, which is responsible for providing maintenance and repair facilities for machinery used for BRO projects in the northeast region.

