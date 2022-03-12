Left Menu

Golf-Richest event battered by weather at windswept TPC Sawgrass

"The golf course has just reached a point of saturation, and unfortunately the weather conditions are not providing us any relief," PGA Tour Chief Referee Gary Young told reporters on Friday. The Players Championship has had seven Monday finishes, the most recent coming in 2005.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 23:03 IST
Golf-Richest event battered by weather at windswept TPC Sawgrass

The richest event in golf was becoming one of the most weather-plagued as the $20 million Players Championship resumed first round play in punishing conditions at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida on Saturday afternoon. Cold winds gusting to 40 miles per hour (65 kph) are testing the world's best players at the treacherous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, where water lurks around every corner waiting to gobble errant or sometimes just unlucky shots.

The first three players to hit at the famous island-green par-three 17th -- Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka -- all found the drink, no doubt the first three of many balls to find a watery grave. Some 47 players had yet to complete the first round at TPC Sawgrass due to torrential rain that was finally cleared out by a cold front.

Officials have already announced that the event will not finish until Monday. "The golf course has just reached a point of saturation, and unfortunately the weather conditions are not providing us any relief," PGA Tour Chief Referee Gary Young told reporters on Friday.

The Players Championship has had seven Monday finishes, the most recent coming in 2005. It has never concluded on a Tuesday. Young remained confident they will be able to wrap up play by 6:30 p.m. on Monday, which he said would leave enough time for a three-hole aggregate playoff.

"We are very confident at this point -- we're into a Monday finish. We know that," said Young. "If our calculations on everything hold together and we're able to start tomorrow, we certainly expect to be finished with the championship on Monday."

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood and Tom Hoge carded matching six-under-par 66s to share the first-round clubhouse lead ahead of the resumption, while Brice Garnett was level with them with five holes left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022