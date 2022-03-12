Unseasonal rain in parts of Maharashtra
Parts of western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathawada regions on Saturday received light showers.Most of the weather stations recorded the rainfall in a single digit, an IMD official said.The climatic conditions, which include cloudy weather, has contributed to the unseasonal showers, as per the India Meteorological Department. Some districts, including parts of Ratnagiri, received showers.
Parts of western Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathawada regions on Saturday received light showers.
Most of the weather stations recorded the rainfall in a single digit, an IMD official said.
The climatic conditions, which include cloudy weather, has contributed to the unseasonal showers, as per the India Meteorological Department. The weather department had earlier predicted cloudy skies in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Osmanabad districts. The revised forecast predicted these districts receiving showers. Some districts, including parts of Ratnagiri, received showers. Among the other regions, Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts also received light showers, the IMD official said.
The unseasonal rain will have a direct impact on the flowering of mangoes, summer onion crop which is generally harvested and supplied to wholesale markets, and grape plants, the official added.
