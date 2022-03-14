Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Philippines' Luzon island – GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:50 IST
An earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude struck near Luzon islands in the Philippines on Monday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), it said
