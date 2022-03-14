IIT Kanpur, Ericsson, RSPCB partner to deploy NB-IoT air quality sensors in Jaipur

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), Bharti Airtel and Ericsson have joined forces with the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) to deploy low-cost Narrow Band - IoT sensors for monitoring air quality in real-time in Jaipur city.

The partnership will also work with community-based organizations to raise awareness regarding air pollution and enable corrective actions to be taken to reduce air pollution, Ericsson said in a press release on Monday.

Commenting on this partnership, Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Kanpur, said, "The collaboration with Ericsson mainly by implementing NB IoT has helped sensors data transmissibility, reduced power consumption and increased battery life. This has resulted in a more autonomous sensor network."

Installed at 40 key locations in Jaipur, these air quality sensors are compact in size, simple to install, and require minimal maintenance. RSPCB analyzes the real-time data collected by the sensors and displays it to the public at five identified locations in the city:

Yadgar Jaipur

Near VKIA Police Station Jaipur

Govt. Secretariate Jaipur

Airport Sanganer Jaipur

RSPCB Head Office Jhalana-Dungri Jaipur

The data contains PM2.5, PM10, and air quality index (AQI) concentrations.

Additionally, IIT Kanpur is launching a mobile app that will help understand the generated data on PM and AQI in a more meaningful way and also aid in raising public awareness about air pollution levels among Jaipur residents.