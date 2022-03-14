Need to curb policies that cause pain to society: Mansingh on liquor discounts in Delhi

Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh on Monday flayed the huge discounts that were earlier being offered by liquor vendors in the city and said there was a need to curb policies that cause pain to society.

During the Zero Hour, Mansingh said, ''I urge the government to take cognizance of this issue so that such policies which cause pain to society could be curbed.'' Referring to the new excise policy of the Delhi Government and massive discounts that were offered on liquor, she said, ''Public opposed it and staged protests at many places. But the Delhi Government remained unfazed. When the Delhi High Court took cognizance of this scheme, this scheme was closed in hurry''. Following protests from the public, liquor vendors were blamed for invoking certain clauses, she added. On February 28, the Delhi excise commissioner had passed an order discontinuing any discount or rebate on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor in the national capital.

The order referred to reports of large crowds at liquor stores as well as unhealthy market practices as the reason for the discontinuation of discounts and said the vendors are indulging in promotional activities which are prohibited under the Delhi Excise Act.

The Delhi High Court on March 8 dismissed pleas seeking to stay the decision of the Delhi government prohibiting any discount or rebate on the MRP of liquor in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)